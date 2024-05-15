Check List Of Top Colleges To Study Law In India

As results for class 12 have been announced for most boards now, students are exploring colleges across country and abroad to pursue higher education. The top 20 colleges in India to study Law as per NIRF Rankings 2023 is listed below.

With 80.52 score, National Law School of India University is the top ranked college to study Law in the country. National Law University, New Delhi is at the second rank with a score of 73.91 while Nalsar University of Law is ranked at third place with a score of 73.76.

Advertisement

Top colleges to study Law as per NIRF Ranking 2023