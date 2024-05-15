Check List Of Top Colleges To Study Law In India

New Delhi:
As results for class 12 have been announced for most boards now, students are exploring colleges across country and abroad to pursue higher education. The top 20 colleges in India to study Law as per NIRF Rankings 2023 is listed below.
With 80.52 score, National Law School of India University is the top ranked college to study Law in the country. National Law University, New Delhi is at the second rank with a score of 73.91 while Nalsar University of Law is ranked at third place with a score of 73.76.
Top colleges to study Law as per NIRF Ranking 2023
- National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
- National Law University, New Delhi
- Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
- The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- Symbiosis Law School, Pune
- Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
- Siksha O Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
- Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
- Christ University, Bengaluru
- Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
- Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy, Thanjavur
- Lovely Professional University, Phagwara
- Indian Law Institute, New Delhi
- National Law Institute University, Bhopal
- Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi
- The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
