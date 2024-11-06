Check Eligibility Criteria For Appearing In JEE Advanced 2025

Registrations are underway for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the engineering entrance exam can visit the official website of the institute to register for the same. The deadline to fill the online application form is November 22, 2024 by 9 pm. The last date for the successful transaction of fee through credit/debit card/Net-banking/UPI is November 22, 2024 upto 11:50 pm.

IIT Kanpur, the organising institute for JEE Main 2025, has shared a list of eligibility criteria for students for appearing in the engineering entrance exam.

Only the top 2,50,000 candidates (including all categories) who successfully qualify the BE/BTech paper (Paper I) of JEE (Main) 2025 will be eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced.

The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are as follows: 10 per cent for GEN-EWS, 27 per cent for OBC-NCL, 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, and the remaining 40.5 per cent is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, 5 per cent horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Applicants should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1995.

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) for a maximum of three times in three consecutive years.

A candidate should have appeared for the class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2023 or 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Students who had appeared in class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2022 or earlier, are not eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2025.