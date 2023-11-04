Check Details To Apply For Direct Entry In Indian Army

Indian Army jobs.

Applications are invited from unmarried male candidates who have qualified class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2023 examination for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army.

The applications are open for 51 courses that are commencing from July 2024 for 10+2 Technical Entry System. The applications are open for 90 vacancies at the Cadets Training Wings for this course.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army and fill the applications by November 12, 2023.

After the acceptance of the applications, the shortlisted candidates will be asked to undergo SSB interview that will be scheduled tentatively from February/March 2024 onwards.

On successful completion of four years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lieutenant. The rank is entitled for a pay of Rs 56,100-1,77,500.

The candidates will be awarded Engineering degree after successful completion of four years training.

The candidates will be promoted to ranks such as Captain, Major, Lieutenant Colonel, Colonel (TS), Colonel, Brigadier, Major General etc as per their performance.

Eligibility

Candidates between the age group 16.5 to 19.5 years having PCM subjects in class 12 are eligible to apply if they have secured 60 per cent marks in class 12. Besides this, they must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2023.