Check Details Of Direct Recruitment At National Pension System Trust

National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust/Trust) invites applications from eligible Indians for filling up the posts of Officer Grade B (Manager) and Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) across different streams on direct recruitment basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for further details. The last date to fill the online applications and payment of fee is December 24, 2023. The details of online exams and interview will be intimated on the website of the NPS Trust at a later date.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates applying for the posts should not be more than 30 years of age.

For the Risk Management stream, candidates having a Full time Master's degree in Business administration or equivalent with specialisation in Finance / Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)/ Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute are eligible to apply.

For Finance and Accounts stream, Associate Chartered Accountant, candidates having (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI are eligible to apply.

In Risk and Management stream, candidates are required to have a Full time Master's degree in Business administration or equivalent with specialisation in Finance / Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI /CFA from CFA Institute.

For detailed information, candidates can visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

NPS Trust/Trust is established by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA/Authority) as per the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act of 1882 for taking care of the assets and funds under the National Pension System(NPS) and other schemes as authorised by PFRDA in the interest of the subscribers.