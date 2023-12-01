Check Details For IIM Kashipur's Exam For Admission To Executive MBA

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT-2023). Prospective students can visit the official website of the institute to submit their applications by December 15, 2023.

The exam is conducted for admission to the Executive MBA (EMBA) programme and is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2023. The results for the exam will be declared by December 18, 2023. EMBA programme is designed for aspiring professionals who wish to elevate their managerial skills and fast-track their careers.

The course is exclusively designed for middle and senior-level professionals. It is a specialised two-year postgraduate programme.

The course will be conducted in a blended mode, including online and offline components. The offline mode will be conducted during weekends and would consist of classroom teaching and a campus immersion programme at the IIM Kashipur campus. The course also provides an opportunity for one week of International Immersion at the Martin J Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University, New York.

Admission to the programme is based on the candidate's overall performance in various parameters. The parameters include CAT/ GMAT score, or marks obtained in the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) conducted by IIM Kashipur, and the performance of the candidates in the personal interview.

The candidate applying for the exam must have a minimum of three years of Managerial/ Entrepreneurial/ Professional experience after graduation.

The Executive programme is commencing in July 2024 and is aimed at enhancing the value-addition to participants and the acceptance across industries, sectors, and geographies.