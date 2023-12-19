Chartered Accountants Body Unveils New Logo, Emphasises On India First Approach

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has unveiled a new logo for Chartered Accountants (CA) India with ‘CA' letters embedded in blue along with a tricolour tick mark (upside down) on a white background. The logo also has ‘India' written on it which reflects the institute's commitment to the India First approach and commitment to serve the country's economy in public interest.

The logo was released at a recently held Global Professional Accountants Convention (GloPAC) in Gandhinagar as the institute celebrated 75 years of its inception recently.

The previous logo of the ICAI had a green tick upside down embedded over CA written in blue. Unlike the new logo the previous logo did not have India written over it or ticks in tricolour.

As per the official release from ICAI, the blue colour denotes creativity, innovativeness, knowledge, integrity, trust, truth, stability, and depth. The upside-down tick mark in tricolour is typically used by Chartered Accountants during audits. It has been included to symbolise the wisdom and value of the professionals.

The notification mentioned that the new CA logo is a visual embodiment of professional wisdom and a commitment to the cause of nation building and value inherent in the profession. It will help create international recognition and give a distinct identity to Indian Chartered Accountants on a global platform. This will ensure that Indian CA qualification stands out in an increasingly competitive global market.

The logo was launched by Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry CA Piyush Goyal and Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Higher Education, Government of Gujarat and the global CA Community.