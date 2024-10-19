Advertisement

Chartered Accountancy Foundation, Inter Result Date Announced

The CA intermediate exams were conducted between September 12 and September 23.


The foundation exams were held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to be announce the result for CA Foundation before Diwali evening, while the result for CA Inter will be released by November 15. Once released, the score cards for CA Inter and Foundation will be available at the official ICAI website — icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

The announcement was made by Dhiraj Khadelwal, Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter account. “Foundation CA result may announce before Diwali eve. Sept CA inter result will be Mid November,” he tweeted.

Steps to check ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.
  • Step 3 : Fill in your details like registration number and roll number.
  • Step 4: Scores will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the score card for future references.


The CA intermediate exams were conducted between September 12 and September 23. The ICAI CA group 1 exams were conducted on September 12, 14 and 17 and group 2 exams were held on September 19, 21 and 23.

The CA Final examinations are rescheduled to be held from November 3 to November 13. The Group I exams will be conducted on November 3, 5, and 7, 2024. The Group 2 exams are scheduled for November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

Chartered Accountancy Foundation, Inter Result Date Announced
Study Abroad: Scotland University Offers Scholarships To Engineering Students, Check Details
