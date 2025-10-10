Advertisement

CFA Level 2 August 2025 Results Declared, 44 Per Cent Pass, Download Here

CFA Level 2 Results August 2025: First-time Level II candidates achieved a 52 per cent pass rate, while those with at least one deferral recorded a 28 per cent pass rate

CFA Level 2 Results 2025: Across 459 proctored computer-based testing centers

CFA Level 2 Resuls August 2025: The CFA Institute, a global association of investment professionals, has announced the results for the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Level II August 2025 examination. Out of 9,898 candidates who appeared for the test, 44 per cent successfully cleared it. Candidates can log in using their registered email ID to check and download their results from the official website - cfainstitute.org.

The August Level II CFA exams were conducted across 459 proctored computer-based testing centers in 368 cities spanning 106 markets worldwide.

Chris Wiese, CFA, Managing Director of Education at CFA Institute, stated:

"Once again, we observe a notable difference between first-time test takers and those who had deferred their exams earlier. First-time Level II candidates achieved a 52 per cent pass rate, while those with at least one deferral recorded a 28 per cent pass rate. The ten-year average pass rate stands at 46 per cent."

Meanwhile, the CFA Level III results for the August session will be declared on October 23, 2025, and registrations for the February 2026 exams will close on October 29, 2025.

CFA Level II Results 2025: How to Download CFA Level 2 Results?

While candidates have received their results via email, they can also check them online by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website - cfainstitute.org
  • On the homepage, go to the "Programs" section and click on "Exams"
  • Click on the "Check Result" link
  • Enter your registered email ID and other required details
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save it for future reference

Download Result Here- "Candidate Result CFA II"

