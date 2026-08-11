CERT-In Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 133 Scientist Posts, Check Details

CERT-In Recruitment 2026: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has invited applications from eligible and qualified candidates for recruitment to the post of Scientist-B, equivalent to a Group-A post in Level 10, on a direct recruitment basis. Candidates will be shortlisted for Personal Interaction/Interview based on their valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores from 2024, 2025 or 2026. Equal weightage will be given to GATE scores from all three years.

The application process began on July 14, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until August 17, 2026, at 5:30 PM. The cut-off date for determining eligibility is also August 17, 2026.

Vacancies

Salary

Candidates selected for the Scientist-B post will be entitled to a salary in the pay range of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for Personal Interaction/Interview based on their valid GATE 2024, GATE 2025 or GATE 2026 scores.

The schedule for document verification and the Personal Interaction/Interview will be announced on the CERT-In website. Shortlisted candidates will be able to download their call letters for the Personal Interaction/Interview through the link provided on the official website.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the CERT-In recruitment website for updates regarding the schedule, call letters and other recruitment-related information.

Place Of Posting

Selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India or outside India, depending on the requirements and interest of the organisation.

How To Apply

Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment advertisement and verify their eligibility before submitting their applications.

Check the detailed advertisement here

The application process consists of the following steps:

Registration

Filling out the online application form and uploading the required documents

Downloading the confirmation page

Candidates should fill in the online application form carefully, as no changes to details such as name, category, address, mobile number or email ID will be permitted after submission. Admission at any stage of the recruitment process will be provisional and subject to candidates fulfilling all prescribed eligibility conditions.