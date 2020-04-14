Centre Should Build Own, Secure Platforms For Live Online Classes, Demand Students

Students have also suggested to conduct online classes through pre-recorded lectures.

For the government's Bharat Padhe Online campaign, educators and students have demanded a native and secure platform for having online classes. Students and stakeholders, whom the Centre has asked for suggestions on improving the online education system of the country, have said that the its time for the government to build its own platform which would be easy for the students to access and will be secure as well.

Currently educational institutions in the country are using social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. to conduct online classes.

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), which oversees education domain of the country, had asked schools and colleges to start online classes during COVID-19 lockdown period to prevent academic losses.

As of now, the government doesn't have its own app or apps which can be used as central platform for conducting online classes.

Students have also suggested to conduct online classes through pre-recorded lectures, which they can subscribe to easily and which can be disseminated conveniently. Intermittent internet connectivity is also hampering students to attend live online classes.

Till date, the Centre has received over 3,700 suggestions for its Bharat Padhe Online campaign. The suggestion window closes on April 16.

While sending suggestions on Twitter, one must tag the HRD Ministry's official Twitter handle and Minister's official Twitter handle. Students can send suggestions through email on 'bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com'.

The HRD Minister has said that he would like to go through the suggestions personally. He also said that teachers and students are the main target audience for this campaign and he expects their participation in the campaign whole-heartedly.

