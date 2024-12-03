Centre Defers Launch Of PM Internship Scheme, Over 6.2 Lakh Applications Received

The government has received over 6.2 lakh applications under the PM Internship Scheme for around 1.3 lakh opportunities. The internship scheme was announced for top companies in the Budget 2024-25 (Scheme), however its launch has been postponed for some time. The new date for the launch will be announced soon. As per reports, the scheme has been postponed as it will be sent for a review.



It aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in top 500 companies in five years. Through this scheme, youth will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environment, across varied professions and employment opportunities. Of the total 12 months, six months should be spent in the actual working/job environment.



The list of the top 500 companies is based on their average Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure in the last three years and participation is voluntary. The PM Internship Scheme 2024 offers a total of 80,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors, with top companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks leading the initiative. Available sectors include banking, financial services, oil and energy, FMCG, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality.



The scheme, designed to support the professional development of young individuals, aims to benefit 10 million people over the next five years.



