Central University Of Tamil Nadu Undergraduate Registration Process 2024 begins

Some common undergraduate courses offered BSc Textiles, Technical Textiles, BBA in Textile Business Analytics and Textile and Apparel Design.

Read Time: 2 mins
Central University Of Tamil Nadu Undergraduate Registration Process 2024 begins, Check Details
Candidates can register themselves till August 12.
Central University of Tamil Nadu has started the registration process for admission to various UG programmes for the academic year 2024-25 through the scores of CUET (UG) 2024 . Candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2024 can register by visiting the official website, cutncuet.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates can register themselves on the Online Admission Portal of the Central University of Tamil Nadu from till August 12.

Central University of Tamil Nadu UG 2024: Steps To Register

  • Go to the official website, cutncuet.samarth.edu.in
  • Select 'UG Admission 2024' on the homepage
  • Enter the CUET application number along with the date of birth mentioned on the CUET form
  • Click on 'Register'
  • Fill out the form by providing the required details
  • Pay the registration fees and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

The official notification reads: "All the candidates who appeared for CUET 2024 and wish to take admission to various programmes offered by the Central University of Tamil Nadu are required to login and register themselves on the Online Admission Portal available on the website of Central University of Tamil Nadu for consideration of their names for admission using the link: https:// cutncuet.samarth.edu.in/"

Category wise Registration:

  • General/ Other Backwards Class (Non-Creamy Layer )/ Economically Weeker Section (EWS): Rs 250
  • Scheduled Castes (SC) Scheduled Tribes (ST): Rs 150
  • Person with disability (PWD) & Transgender: No Fee

Some common undergraduate courses offered B.Sc. (Three Years) Textiles, Technical Textiles, BBA (Three Years) in Textile Business Analytics and Textile and Apparel Design.

