Central Food Technological Research Institute Hiring For Scientist Positions

CSIR−Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru has announced an opening for the position of Scientist. The application process began on February 10 with a deadline set for March 14. The selected candidate will join a team working on nutraceutical and functional foods, focusing on their health benefits. They will provide pharmacology support for preclinical and clinical efficacy studies.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500, except for SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Ex-Servicemen, who are exempted.

How To Apply:

Eligible candidates must apply online through recruitment.cftri.res.in or cftri.res.in. No other mode of application will be considered.

Candidates must create a valid email ID before applying and keep it active throughout the recruitment process.

Pay Scale

The position offers a pay scale of Rs 67,700 - 2,08,700 (Level-11, 7th CPC) with total emoluments of Rs 1,22,629.

In addition to the basic salary, benefits include medical reimbursement, leave travel concessions and children's education allowances. The selected candidate will also be eligible for career advancement under the CSIR assessment and promotion scheme.

Key requirements:

The applicant must be a citizen of India.

All applicants must fulfil the essential requirements of the post and other conditions specified in the advertisement by the last date of receipt of online applications.

Applicants are advised to ensure they possess the necessary qualifications and experience.

The prescribed qualifications/experience are minimum and should be in the area mentioned against the respective postcode.

Mere possession of the prescribed qualifications/experience does not entitle candidates to be called for an interview.

Candidates applying for the position with a PhD (submitted) must include valid documentary proof of thesis submission with the date, issued by the relevant authority.

Candidates are required to upload a one-page synopsis/abstract of their PhD thesis/ME/MTech dissertation, wherever applicable.

Applicants currently working in CSIR/government organisations/autonomous bodies/statutory bodies/universities/PSUs, etc, must inform their department and upload a "no objection certificate" (NOC) at the time of submitting the online application, or their candidature will not be considered.

Check the detailed notification here