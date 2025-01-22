Central Bank Of India ZBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 266 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 85,000 Monthly

Central Bank Of India ZBO Recruitment 2025: The Central Bank of India has started the application process for Zone-Based Officers. This recruitment drive aims to fill 266 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website, centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to register online is February 9, 2025. The online examination is expected to be held in March 2025. However, the tentative date for the interview will be announced later.

The official notification reads: "To register their application, candidates will be required to enter their basic information in the online application form. After this, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidates should note down the provisional registration number and password. An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent to the specified email ID and mobile number. Candidates can reopen the saved data using the provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed."

Central Bank Of India ZBO Recruitment 2025: Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920.

Central Bank Of India ZBO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/PWBD/Women candidates: Rs 175 plus GST

All other candidates: Rs 850 plus GST

Central Bank Of India ZBO Recruitment 2025: Educational Criteria

Candidates must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or possess any equivalent qualification.

Central Bank Of India ZBO Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure

The selection process consists of a written examination and an interview. The written exam will consist of 120 questions, each carrying 1 mark. The duration of the exam will be 80 minutes.