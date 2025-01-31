Central Bank Hiring For 1,000 Posts, Check Salary, Selection Process

Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2025: The Central Bank of India (CBI) is currently accepting applications for 1,000 vacant posts of Credit Officers. The application process began on January 30, with a deadline set for February 20, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the bank's official website.

Vacancy Details

The Credit Officer vacancies are available under Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) for General Banking.

The category-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:

Category Vacancies

SC 150

ST 75

OBC 270

EWS 100

Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks from a recognised university, college, or institution.

For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, the minimum qualifying marks are 55%.

Applicants must possess a valid mark sheet or degree certificate at the time of online registration.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 20 years

Maximum Age: 30 years

Candidates must be born between November 30, 1994, and November 30, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms for reserved categories.



Salary And Selection Process



Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920.

Selection Process

Written Examination

Personal Interview

Application Fee

Rs 150 for SC/ST/PwBD/Female candidates

Rs 750 for all other categories

Additional Recruitment: Zonal Based Officers (ZBO)

Apart from Credit Officer recruitment, the Central Bank of India is also accepting applications for Zonal Based Officers (ZBO). The last date to apply for ZBO vacancies is February 9, 2025.

For further details and updates, candidates should visit the official website.