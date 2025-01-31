Central Bank Hiring For 1,000 Posts, Check Salary, Selection Process

Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2025: The Central Bank of India (CBI) is currently accepting applications for 1,000 vacant posts of Credit Officers. The application process began on January 30, with a deadline set for February 20, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the bank's official website.
Vacancy Details
The Credit Officer vacancies are available under Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) for General Banking.
The category-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:
Category Vacancies
SC 150
ST 75
OBC 270
EWS 100
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks from a recognised university, college, or institution.
- For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, the minimum qualifying marks are 55%.
- Applicants must possess a valid mark sheet or degree certificate at the time of online registration.
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 20 years
- Maximum Age: 30 years
Candidates must be born between November 30, 1994, and November 30, 2004 (both dates inclusive).
Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms for reserved categories.
Salary And Selection Process
Salary
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920.
Selection Process
- Written Examination
- Personal Interview
Application Fee
- Rs 150 for SC/ST/PwBD/Female candidates
- Rs 750 for all other categories
Additional Recruitment: Zonal Based Officers (ZBO)
Apart from Credit Officer recruitment, the Central Bank of India is also accepting applications for Zonal Based Officers (ZBO). The last date to apply for ZBO vacancies is February 9, 2025.
For further details and updates, candidates should visit the official website.