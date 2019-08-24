CBSE's One Child One Plant Campaign To Sensitize Students About Environment

CBSE's has launched One Child One Plant Campaign to sensitize students about environment

In a bid to sensitize students about environment, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has made it mandatory for all primary to senior secondary government schools to have Youth and Eco clubs. The government will provide financial support for club activities.

Establishing Youth and Eco clubs in all Government Schools, from Primary to Senior Secondary. Financial support will be provided to conduct the club activities. Participation in these clubs will make students more productive and aware of the environment. #InitiativesofMHRDpic.twitter.com/WUGhYCHNVs — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) August 24, 2019

Carrying on from the MHRD, CBSE has also issued a notice to its affiliated schools to mandatorily create Eco clubs and strengthen them where they already exist.

'Conservation of Water' will be the theme for Eco club activities for the session 2019-20. Schools are directed to Integrate Environment Sustainability and Water Conservation in their curriculum for primary to senior secondary levels.

CBSE has also asked schools to encourage students in classes 5 to 12 to take up water conservation activities and save one litre of water every day at home and in school.

"All activities under SEWA for classes 9th to 12th have to mandatorily have Water Conservation as the only theme for the session 2019-20," said CBSE.

Schools are also required to set the target to become 'Water Efficient Schools' in the next three years.

Apart from water conservation, CBSE has also launched a massive tree plantation campaign called the CBSE- One Child, One Plant campaign. As part of this campaign, each student from all classes has to plant one sapling wherever convenient - at home or school. Schools have to create awareness among students to take care of the sapling they have planted. Activities undertaken as part of this campaign can be graded for internal assessment for Work Experience.

