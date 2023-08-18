CBSE Warns Students Won't Be Allowed To Appear In Board Exam If...

CBSE has instructed schools to ensure the data filled in is correct.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a cautionary notice to students and affiliated schools.

The CBSE has indicated that if students and affiliated schools do not accurately complete the 'List of Candidates' form with the correct subject information, the students will be deemed ineligible to take part in the 2024 board exams.

As per the official notification from the board, it is crucial to accurately provide the demographic details and the subjects chosen by the students in the form.

The CBSE stated that they have noticed a lack of sincerity and carefulness among schools and students in the past when it comes to filling out the form.

The official notification mentioned that the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes X and XII is the most important activity towards preparation for the conduct of the Board's examinations every year. For the session 2023-2024, the activity of submitting data on eligible candidates through LOC shall start on August 18, 2023. Submission of LOC shall be done through the e-Pariksha link given on the CBSE website, https://cbse.gov.in.

The education board further said, "The submission of correct data by the students is highly important to avoid future problems for the students. The schools are therefore requested to plan the timely submission of student data. Schools also have to ensure that the filled-in data is correct."

Only those students shall be allowed to appear for Class X and XII Board's Examinations in session 2023-24, whose names would be submitted through the online process of submission of LOC as explained in this circular.