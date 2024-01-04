CBSE To Soon Release Admit Cards For Central Teacher Eligibility Test

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the exam city information slips and admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Once released, the candidates can visit the official website of the CTET to download the admit cards.

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 21, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 135 cities all over the country.

After downloading the admit card from the website the candidates should check and verify their personal details like name, photo, signature, etc. If there is any error, they should report it to the CBSE.

CTET is one of the essential qualifications required for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act. It is mandatory for candidates to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.

The rationale for including the TET as a minimum qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher is that it would bring national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process, it would induce teacher education institutions and students from these institutions to further improve their performance standards and it would send a positive signal to all stakeholders that the Government lays special emphasis on teacher quality