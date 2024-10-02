CBSE To Soon Close Window For Submission Of List Of Candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the window for the submission of List of Candidates (LOC). As per an official release by the CBSE, the last date for the submission of LOC is October 4, 2024 with normal fee. Students therefore have three days to submit the LOC.

The board had earlier also released a circular directing the schools to submit the correct data including the subjects of the students. The circular added that the schools must submit LOC within the stipulated schedule.

The board directed the school principals to obtain a report of the submission of the LOC in order to make sure that the LOC is submitted as per directions issued by the board.

"In the LOC Circular No.CBSE/LOC/X-XI/2024-25/7667/E-File-163685 dated 04.09.2024, the following requests were made : 1. Submit the correct data of the students. 2. Submit the correct subjects offered by the students. 3. Submit LOC within schedule."

The board had also released a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to assist the schools in navigating the LOC procedures more effectively. By adhering to the guidelines outlined, students and teachers would be able to maintain the accuracy of the LOC data, which is crucial for the effective planning and administration of CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations 2024-2025.

The List of Candidates (LOC) submission is a mandatory process for schools to register eligible students for Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. Only those students whose names are submitted through the online LOC process will be allowed to appear for the examinations in the upcoming session.