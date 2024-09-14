CBSE Issues FAQs For Timely And Accurate Submission Of List Of Candidates

To ensure accurate and timely submission of List of Candidates (LOC), CBSE is making efforts to streamline the data by all affiliated schools. The board has released a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to assist the schools in navigating the LOC procedures more effectively. By adhering to the guidelines outlined, students will be able to maintain the accuracy of the LOC data, which is crucial for the effective planning and administration of CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations 2024-2025.



What are the new Instructions for the LOC submission?

The most important instructions which are to be adhered to by the schools while filling the LOC are related to the correct submission of students' data and the subjects offered by them. On these issues, no excuse from the schools will be accepted by the CBSE, and they need to comply with all the directions and submit correct data of students and the subjects offered by them. No data will be corrected once LOC is submitted.



If data of any student is submitted wrongly in LOC, how it could be corrected?

Correction if any will only be made after the result declaration. Once LOC is submitted, no correction will be made to the student data. This data of the students is with the schools from 2 years for Class 10 students and 4 years for Class 12 students.

If the subjects of any student are submitted wrongly in LOC, how these could be corrected?

Subjects once submitted in LOC will not be corrected. Students may decide to appear in the subject filled in the LOC in the main examination or not. However, CBSE will declare the results as per the Examination Bye-Laws of the Board. Subjects will only be changed after the conduct of the main examinations and these students will be allowed to appear in the corrected subject in the Supplementary examinations.



What is the LOC submission for Class 10 and 12?

The List of Candidates (LOC) submission is a mandatory process for schools to register eligible students for Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. Only those students whose names are submitted through the online LOC process will be allowed to appear for the examinations in the 2024-2025 session.



What is the start date and closing date for Class 10 and 12 for the Submission of List of Candidates for session 2024-25?

For the session 2024-2025, the activity of submission of data of eligible candidates through LOC started on September 5, 2024 (Thursday) and the close on October 4, 2024 (Friday). Schools must complete the submission within the specified schedule as no extensions will be granted.



What is the importance of convening a meeting before LOC submission?

Schools must convene a meeting with all stakeholders involved in the LOC submission process, including parents, students, class teachers, the official responsible for data uploading, and other relevant personnel. This ensures that everyone understands the requirements and procedures, preventing errors during submission.



What is the User ID for the registration process to proceed for online submission of LOC?

Schools will use the 'Affiliation Number' as a user ID, already available to them.



What are the guidelines for naming teachers in the OASIS portal?

Schools must ensure that the full names of all teachers are filled in the OASIS portal without abbreviations. Salutations or prefixes should not be included with the names.



What is the procedure if the password is not received by the newly affiliated schools?

The newly affiliated schools that have not received their password or instructions, should contact the concerned Regional Office of the CBSE for obtaining the same.



Upon receiving the password, schools are advised to change the password for future use and keep it confidential to avoid misuse. Maintaining the safety of the password shall be the sole responsibility of the schools.