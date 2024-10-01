CBSE To Organise Virtual Conclave To Promote Mental Health Awareness

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organise a virtual conclave on October 4, 2024 to promote mental health awareness. The initiative is part of a broader effort to promote mental health awareness and support within school communities across the country. World Mental Health Week will be observed from October 4 to October 10, 2024.

The online conclave will be held on October 4, 2024 from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Applicants who wish to join the conclave can click on the following link:

https://cbse.webex.com/cbse/j.php?MTID=mee929d960418cfb2cded503175a80f45

In case the participation link does not open, candidates can simply copy and paste the link in browser's address bar.

The board is seeking online participation of all principals and heads of affiliated schools, along with their school counselors, teachers and wellness educators. The participation is limited to 1,000 participants from CBSE schools and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As per the official release, the upcoming conclave will delve into crucial aspects of mental health support in educational settings. It will include the following topics:

Global Support Systems for School Mental Health: Exploring best practices and innovative approaches.

Strategies for Supporting Students with Psychosocial Challenges: Fostering emotional resilience and adjustment through collaboration between teachers, counselors, and families.

Leadership in Mental Health: Highlighting the vital role of school principals in creating a supportive and inclusive environment.

Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this session aims to empower school leaders and counselors to address students' psychosocial needs effectively. By enhancing professional skills through training, development, and the exchange of best practices, the Conclave underscores the importance of mental health in achieving holistic education goals.

For those unable to attend, recording of the conclave will be available on CBSE's official YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/@cbsehq1905.

