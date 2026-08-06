CBSE To Launch AI, STEM Online Programme For Teachers, Students On August 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in collaboration with the Centre for Creative Learning (CCL), IIT Gandhinagar, will launch the '3030 Eklavya' Online Series on August 15, 2026, as part of its efforts to strengthen Computational Thinking (CT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and STEM education among school students and teachers.

The announcement comes after CBSE introduced a Curriculum Framework for Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Classes 3 to 8, aimed at making learners AI-ready from the early years of schooling. The framework focuses on developing logical thinking, problem-solving, pattern recognition, and an understanding of AI and its applications in everyday life.

Following the release of the curriculum framework, the Board, through a notification issued on April 9, 2026, declared "Computational Thinking (CT) and Understanding Artificial Intelligence (AI)" as the training theme for the 2026-27 academic session to strengthen the teaching-learning environment in schools.

Registration and details available on this link

As part of the initiative, CBSE, with the support of schools, District Training Coordinators, and its Centres of Excellence, has scheduled more than 450 District Level Deliberations (DLDs) across the country.

The '3030 Eklavya' Online Series is designed to build both conceptual understanding and practical application of Computational Thinking, Artificial Intelligence, and STEM through inquiry-based learning activities. The programme also aims to promote critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills.

The first episode, titled "Computational Thinking and AI with Matchboxes," will be held on August 15 at 4pm, while the remaining seven episodes will be streamed live every Sunday from 4 pm onwards.

The programme is open to teachers and students of Classes 6 and above on a voluntary basis. Registration is free but mandatory.

The online series will comprise eight sessions. Participants who complete the required homework or assignments can obtain a participation certificate by paying Rs 200 plus applicable taxes. A certificate of competency, also priced at Rs 200 plus taxes, will be awarded to teachers who complete all eight sessions and meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

For teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools, each episode will count as three Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours under school-based training, provided they earn the certificate and their names are included in the CCL-IIT Gandhinagar database.

The live sessions will be conducted in Hindi, with English subtitles added after publication. CBSE has asked all affiliated schools to encourage eligible teachers and students to participate in the voluntary enrichment programme.