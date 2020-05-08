CBSE To Hold Capacity Building Programme For Teachers In Artificial Intelligence

CBSE will hold capacity building program for teachers on Artificial Intelligence

CBSE will be holding Online Awareness and capacity Building Programme for artificial intelligence. The board introduced Artificial Intelligence as a skill subject at secondary and senior secondary level last year along with a 12-hour 'Inspire' module meant for class 8 students.

During the lockdown period, the board has decided to extend its support to teachers and will be holding capacity building programme for teachers in association with IBM and Intel.

The target participants for the programme are teachers of CBSE affiliated schools. Interested participants will have to register online before they can attend the webinars and sessions.

The online awareness sessions will cover topics such as introducing AI to students, jobs related to AI, Why AI etc. Online teacher training sessions will be provided by faculty from IBM and online capacity building program for teachers will be provided by faculty from Intel India.

"These webinars are a joint effort by CBSE and Intel India to enable teachers to guide their students in a better way. Post webinars, appropriate hand-holding shall also be provided through emails/ social media," says CBSE.

In last one year, the board has taken several steps to integrate AI education in school curriculum and ease teachers and students into teaching and learning AI skills. CBSE started an 'AI for High School' programme with IBM. The board also released a teacher's handbook for Artificial Intelligence.

