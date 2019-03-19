CBSE 'Hubs Of Learning' To Encourage Collaboration Among Schools

CBSE will group schools in the same district to create Hubs of Learning

After instructing schools to arrange discussions among themselves and learn from the best practices of other schools, CBSE has now decided to form groups of 4-6 neighborhood schools that would collaborate on various aspects of teaching, training, and academic reforms. The group of schools thus formed will be 'Hubs of Learning' and will promote a culture of resource sharing among schools.

"The main aim of this collaborative partnership between schools is to create an ecosystem for the schools to effectively take up all round self-improvement. This collaboration will allow not only exposure to best practices, but also the possibility of adaptation or even replication of these practices," says CBSE.

Compulsory Sports Period Every Day For CBSE Students

CBSE has also emphasized that small schools with limited resources can teach as much as a large school with several resources.

Through this initiative, schools in an area will be able to share' a repertoire of ideas, instructional and assessment strategies which would help individual teachers to improve classroom practices and contribute to their continuous professional development.'

CBSE To Issue Single Certificate For Class 10 Examinees This Year Onwards

The areas on which schools are expected to collaborate include academic collaboration, resource sharing, professional development of teachers/staffs, systematic reforms etc.

The Hubs of Learning or HoL must meet frequently, at least once in a month, and have to keep a record of all their activities undertaken jointly.

The Hubs of Learning are expected to go fully functional by July 2019.

CBSE Podcast 'Shiksha Vani' For Update On Answer Sheet Evaluation, Board Initiatives

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.