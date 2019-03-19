CBSE Podcast 'Shiksha Vani' For Update On Answer Sheet Evaluation, Board Initiatives

CBSE begins podcast 'Shiksha Vani' for updates on board's initiatives, programs

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) begins its own podcast for latest news and events. The podcast platform is another addition to CBSE's endeavour toward improving outcomes. Through the podcast, CBSE will 'disseminate uniform directions to all its affiliated schools'. The podcast will allow CBSE to make uniform information available at crucial junctures such as during exam answer sheet evaluation.

"In line with the Board's zero-error policy for evaluation, standard directions are required to be circulated to the evaluation centers spread across the country."

Compulsory Sports Period Every Day For CBSE Students

The podcast will allow CBSE to disseminate information regarding evaluation process to all its affiliated schools uniformly. Apart from the evaluation process, the podcast will also aide the board in circulating information about training process and other initiatives.

CBSE Asks Schools To Learn From Each Other, Principals To Lead With Pedagogical Approach

The podcast works on the principle that oral communication is more engaging in comparison to written communication as seen in classrooms.

The podcast platform is available for download on Google Play Store. Through the app, interested stakeholders will be able to download 'audio/video information files on their cell phones almost instantaneously as and when uploaded by the Board.'

CBSE To Issue Single Certificate At Secondary Level This Year Onwards

However, podcasts related to confidential processes, such as exams, will be available only to relevant stakeholders.

CBSE has already uploaded its first podcast, related to evaluation of answer sheets, on the platform.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.