CBSE To Conduct National Adolescent Summit On Life Skills In December

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be organising National Adolescent Summit 2024 on life skills, mental health, safety and well-being for CBSE-affiliated schools. This summit will provide a national platform for students and educators to exchange ideas, learn from best practices, and engage in creative dialogue about crucial topics such as health, well-being, gender sensitivity, and socio-cultural harmony.



The two-day summit will be organised on December 20-21, 2024 from 8am to 4 pm at National Bal Bhawan, Kotla Marg, IP Estate (Near ITO) Delhi.



Events

Health and Wellness Exhibition: National School Health and Wellness Exhibition where student delegates will display their innovative ideas and engage in lively discussions about health and wellbeing.

Yuva Sansad: National Adolescent Well-being Parliament.



Utsav

Kalakriti: A theme-based painting competition where students can creatively express their stories through unique ideas and vibrant colours.

Eloquence: Young Orators Championship, showcasing debating, eloquence and passion.

Tarang: Reflecting the elegance of Indian Classical Dance, a celebration of culture and artistry.

Pathshala Nukkad Ki: A theatrical journey exploring contemporary themes.



Manovriti: Screening of theme-based short films crafted by students, showcasing their unique perspectives and creativity.



Samvedna: Inspiring session where luminaries from diverse fields will engage with student peer educators, sharing insights and fostering mentorship.



Q-Smart: Testing knowledge and wit at the National Health and Wellness Quiz, where fun meets learning in an energizing competition!

The last date for registration is November 30, 2024. Schools are advised to register four students plus one teacher (maximum five delegates). There is no registration fee for participating in the event.