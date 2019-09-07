CBSE To Felicitate 35 Teachers, Principals This Year

CBSE will felicitate 35 meritorious teachers and principals this year

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conferring CBSE Teachers Award 2018 to 35 teachers. The function to felicitate teachers will be held on September 12, 2019. The award felicitates teachers and principals for their 'meritorious and distinguished services in the field of education'. The awards being given this year are for the academic year 2018-19.

The awards would be given away by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. The event will also be attended by the Minister of State, HRD, Mr. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao and the Secretary (School Education and Literacy), HRD, Ms. Rina Ray.

The board has also made arrangements to telecast the event live on web. The board will also be showing short films on the awardee teachers and their work at the event.

The board had released the list of awardee teachers on its website in August. The list of teachers being awarded includes principals, vice-principals, PGTs, and TGTs.

In 2018, 37 teachers and Principals from CBSE affiliated schools were felicitated with the CBSE Teachers Award. Each award consisted of a merit certificate, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs. 50,000.

