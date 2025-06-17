CBSE Supplementary 2025: Check Deadline To Submit List Of Candidates

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Class 10, 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a reminder to principals of CBSE-affiliated schools regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Supplementary Exams 2025.

The last date for LOC submission without a late fee is June 17, and with a late fee is June 19. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams are scheduled to be held on July 15. The exams will be based on the 2024-25 academic session syllabus.

Important Instructions:

Schools must submit the LOC for all students placed in the compartment category, even if they are unable to contact them.

Schools must also submit the LOC for students who have applied for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both-without waiting for the results.

Non-submission of a student's name will forfeit their opportunity to appear in the supplementary examinations.

The Board has urged all principals to ensure the LOC is submitted within the stipulated schedule.

Eligibility For CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025

Only students declared as compartment candidates in the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 board examinations for 2025 are eligible to apply for the supplementary exams. These students must approach their respective schools for sponsorship and for submission of the LOC. Schools are responsible for coordinating with these students and ensuring timely registration.

Only students whose details are included in the LOC submitted by the schools will be permitted to appear for the supplementary exams.

Steps For LOC Submission for CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025

Schools need to log in to the official portal using their CBSE affiliation number as the user ID and the designated password to complete the LOC submission process.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: Schedule and Syllabus

The Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations are scheduled for July 15. The syllabus for the exams will be same as of 2024-25 session, available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students with compartment status are advised to contact their schools promptly to confirm their registration.