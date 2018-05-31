CBSE Results: Battling Odds, Know How These Students Aced The Exam Real life stories of winners, especially those who have overcome the physical and mental adversities, inspire the entire generation.

CBSE Results: Battling Odds, Know How These Students Aced The Exam New Delhi: CBSE results, every year, come with stories of unimaginable determination and hard work. Real life stories of winners, especially those who have overcome the physical and mental adversities, inspire the entire generation. While Spinal Muscular Atrophy could not stop Anushka Panda from being a winner, optical nerve disorder could not deter Sanya Gandhi to be the topper. Both of them secured 97.8% and have topped the exam in differently abled category.



Somya Deep Pradhan from Odisha has secured second position in the category. He is a students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanpur, Mayurbhanj. With low eye sight of minus 13, Somya Deep aced the exam by scoring 96.8 per cent. "I was expecting around 95% and got 96.8%. I will give credit of my success to my parents, my school teachers. I used to read about 12 to 14 hours a day before exam," said Somya Deep said to the Times of India. He has also qualified several Olympiads and the NTSE.



KB Rudraaksh, autistic student from GD Goenka Public School Gurgaon, has a different story. Deemed to be 'not fit for regular school' at the age of 6, Rudraaksh did not let that deter his determination. He has scored 83% in the AISSE 2018. 'My son is a role model for me and everyone in my family. He has amazed me at every juncture of his journey into a highly functional teenager. He has turned even the negatives into positives with an amazing focus and dedication to his goals,' says his mother Bhuvaneshwari Karthick.



In the class 12 exam, the pass percentage in the category is 87.52 per cent. A Vijay Ganesh from Kerala has topped the exam by scoring 492 marks out of 500. Pooja Kumari from Dehradun and Lavanya Jha from Delhi have secured the second and third position, respectively.



This year, a total of 3760 students had appeared for the class 10 exam in the category out of which 3480 qualified the exam. The overall pass percentage is 92.55. It was 89.4 and 95.18 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.



Many of these students did not avail the extra time allotted to them by the Board.



