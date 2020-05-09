CBSE Class 10, 12 Answer Copy Evaluation Begins Tomorrow

CBSE will release class 10, 12 result in August.

The evaluation of CBSE class 10, 12 board exam papers will begin tomorrow. Keeping in view the COVID-19 lockdown, it has been decided that teachers will evaluate the answer copies at their home. As a general practice, evaluators go to schools or centres to check the answer copies of board exams.

Over 1.5 crore answer copies will be evaluated in 3,000 evaluation centres, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today.

Mr Pokhriyal said that answer copies will be sent to teachers for evaluation from these evaluation centres.

"We are grateful to the Home Ministry for granting us permission to start evaluation process which includes sending answer copies to the teachers to their home," Mr Pokhriyal said.

"We will complete the evaluation process within 50 days," he added.

The Board will release the result in August.

So far, the CBSE has conducted the class 10, 12 board exams in 173 subjects.

CBSE will conduct the remaining board exam, which was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown, from July 1 to July 15. The exam will be held for 29 main subjects only.

