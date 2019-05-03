Delhi: 203 Government Schools Record 100% Pass In CBSE Class 12 Exam

CBSE Result: 'Delhi Government's Class 12 Results Best In 21 Years'

A day after the CBSE announced the results of Class 12 in which 94.24 per cent students of Delhi's government schools passed the exams, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the results were the best in the past 21 years -- and were up by 3.6 percentage points over last year.

Addressing the media here, he said 203 Delhi government schools had 100 per cent pass percentage.

"The results were best in the past 21 years," he said.

Sharing the data, Mr Sisodia said the results showed an increase of 3.6 percentage points over last year -- which was 90.64 per cent.

The Class 12 results have shown consistent improvement since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2015. In 2016, the pass percentage was 85.9 per cent, while in 2017 it was 88.2 per cent.

The percentage never crossed the 90 per cent mark till the last year. A total 88.11 per cent students passed the Class 12 exam in 2015 and 88.67 per cent in 2014. In 2013, it was 88.65 per cent, while in 2012 it was 87.72 per cent. In 2010, the pass percentage was 88.87 per cent, and in 2009, it was 87.15 per cent.

Mr Sisodia called it a big achievement as most of the children coming to government schools were the first generation learners.

The pass percentage of girl students this year is 96.30 per cent, which has increased from 94.1 per cent last year, while that of boys has jumped from 85.98 per cent last year to 91.48 per cent this year, the Delhi government said.

The schools outperformed the city's overall pass percentage of 91.87 per cent and that of the country of 83.4 per cent.

The top three positions in the Delhi government schools were secured by four students -- three of them being girls from the Arts stream.

Sana from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV)-2, Jama Masjid, was the topper and scored 488 marks out of 500 (97.6 per cent). Gyan Kaur with 485 marks out of 500 (97 per cent) was the second topper. She is from SKV, Ramesh Nagar.

The third position was shared by two students. Nikita Dhaiya from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka, came third with 96.6 per cent, while Naman Gupta from Government Co-ed School, Najafgarh, also got the third position by scoring the same percentage of marks in the Science stream. Both scored 483 marks out of 500.

While Sana and Naman Gupta were toppers of Arts and Science, respectively, Pooja Singh from Roop Nagar, No.1-Government Girls Senior Secondary School became the topper in the commerce stream by scoring 481 marks out of 500, Sisodia said.

Also, the pass percentage was highest in the Science stream. 97.55 per cent students of Science passed the examination, while 95.05 per cent of Arts and 89.31 per cent students of Commerce passed the examination.

He said this year 1,29,917 students from schools run by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi appeared in the board exam out of which 1,22,428 students passed.

"Last year, out of total 1,12,826 students who appeared in the exam 1,02,260 passed which was 90.64 per cent," he said.

The number of schools securing 100 per cent pass percentage has risen to 203 this year, which was 168 last year and 112 in 2017.

"Besides, 732 schools have secured more than 90 per cent results, again consistently increasing from 638 last year and 554 in 2017."

He said the government was forced to run the schools in shifts as the Centre did not give land for new schools.

"The pass percentage in morning schools was 95.55 per cent, while that in evening schools was 89.69 per cent. In general shift schools, it was 96.42 per cent," he said.

Average Quality Index this year is 306.53, which has increased from 291.26.

The pass percentage in 21 Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas is 99.92 per cent -- last year it was 99.79 per cent -- and its quality index 397.

