CBSE Releases Marking Scheme For 10, 12 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the marking scheme for Class 10 and 12 board exams for both theory and practical.

As per the scheme, the maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and internal assessment components.

Mentioning about the need to introduce marking scheme, the board said, "It has been observed that schools are committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical/project/internal assessment. To aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of these practical/project/internal assessment and conduct of theory examinations, a list of subjects for classes 10 and 12 containing the details is attached with the circular for information."

The marking scheme has been given for 83 subjects for class 10 and 121 subjects for class 12.

The marks for practical exams for class 10th subjects such as Music, Painting, Computer, Retail, Information Technology, Security, Introduction to Financial markets, Healthcare, Multimedia etc are 50. The internal assessment marks for subjects such as English, Hindi, Math, Science, Social Science is 20.

In class 12, the practical marks for subjects in Geography, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Physical Education among others is 30.

The practical marks for subjects such as Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, commercial art, Dance, Home Science among others is 50.

To check the complete list of marking scheme for all subjects, students and teachers can visit the official website of the board.

The practical examinations and the board's annual theory examinations are scheduled to start from January 1, 2024 and February 2, 2024 respectively for both Classes 10 and 12.