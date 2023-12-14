CBSE Releases Guidelines, Will Cancel Practical Exams If Directions Not Followed Well

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) lists out various provisions in the Scheme of Studies/Examination Bye-Laws for conducting practical examinations/project/internal assessment. The board has now also issued guidelines for the conduct of these exams so as to ensure correct and timely assessment and avoid any kind of error.



In an official notification, the board mentioned, "It has been observed that some schools are committing serious mistakes and requesting the Board to change the result after its declaration. Schools are being, therefore, directed to follow the instructions as given hereunder as no request will be accepted by the CBSE to change the uploaded marks in any manner."

The board clarified that in case the directions mandated by it have not been complied with by the schools, it holds the right to cancel the practical examination.

The guidelines for uploading the marks as follows-

The marks in respect of all practical examinations/project/internal assessments should be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments.

The uploading of marks should be completed by last date of respective class. The board will not allow any extension of the dates.

While uploading the marks, school, the internal examiner and the external examiner should ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded.

Schools and examiners need to keep in mind the maximum marks allotted for practical/project/internal assessment as per CBSE while awarding/uploading marks.

In case any student is found guilty of communicating or attempting to communicate with examiners with the objective of influencing them for taking undue advantage during assessments will be deemed to have used/attempted unfair means.

To ensure fair and proper assessment, practical examinations/project assessment should be conducted in two or three sessions in a day if the number of students is more than 30. It may be noted that since the size of batch/group is 30, therefore examination/assessment of each batch/group should be conducted in one session together.

The school authorities are not authorised to make alternate arrangement of external examiner for conduct of practical examination/project assessment at local level. Practical examination can only be conducted by an external examiner appointed by the Board.

The principal/head of the school is required to get laboratory ready for the practical examinations. The external examiners shall visit the laboratory of the school at least one day prior to the day of conduct of examination/assessment to ensure availability of proper and adequate Apparatus/Equipment/Chemicals/other required material and all other arrangements etc.

For complete details on the guidelines, the stakeholders can visit the official website of the CBSE.