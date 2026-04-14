CBSE Releases Computational Thinking Handbooks For Students, Teachers Of Classes 3 To 8

CBSE AI Books 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released handbooks for Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students and teachers of Classes 3 to 8. The books are now available on the board's official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

According to CBSE, the handbooks are meant to support classroom learning and will be used alongside NCERT Mathematics textbooks. These are not regular textbooks but act as resource material for both students and teachers.

For Class 9, the board has discontinued the earlier AI courses that were in place till the 2025-26 session. Meanwhile, Class 10 will continue with the same scheme followed in the previous academic session.

Focus On Concepts And Practical Learning

The CT/AI handbooks include topics such as number systems, patterns, geometry, and problem-solving methods. Students will also be introduced to key AI concepts, including the project lifecycle, data-based decision-making, and ethical concerns like bias and fairness.

CBSE said the aim is to help students understand how data and AI models work and how they influence real-world outcomes.

Emphasis On Thinking-Based Learning

The books include questions designed to build analytical and reasoning skills. Schools have been advised to use these handbooks actively in classrooms.

Teachers are encouraged to guide students through discussions and prompts rather than directly giving answers. Students should first attempt problems on their own, followed by classroom discussions to explore different approaches.

Some chapters also include activities to help students better understand concepts. CBSE has advised that these activities be completed before solving related questions.

Encouraging Independent Thinking

The board has stressed that the focus should be on the learning process rather than just correct answers. Teachers are expected to create a supportive environment where students can explore ideas, make mistakes, and learn from them.

The overall goal is to develop confident and independent thinkers.

Why Computational Thinking Matters

CBSE said that while AI is important, computational thinking forms the foundation for learning it. The subject also covers areas such as cybersecurity and basic networking.

The board aims to integrate CT with AI and other emerging technologies without relying on any specific platform.