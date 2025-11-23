CBSE Releases Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2025-26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a Biology sample paper (Code 044) for 2025-26 for Class 12 students on its official website. Students can access it by visiting the official website (cbseacademic.nic.in) to download the question paper.

The CBSE Biology sample paper will help students in scoring good marks in the Biology exam that is scheduled on March 27. The board exam will start on February 17 2026 with the Mathematics exam, and its sample paper has also been published.

According to the sample paper, there will be 33 questions and all of them will be compulsory. The question paper will contain five sections: Section A, 16 questions 1 mark each, Sector B 5 questions 2 marks each, Section C 7 questions 3 marks each, Sector D, 2 case-based questions 4 marks each and E with 3 questions, 5 marks each.

Before the test, students should complete the sample question paper at least three times and within three hours. Students' writing speed will increase and their comprehension of the exam format will improve if they practice the sample papers on a regular basis. During the actual board test, it will increase their self-assurance and guarantee better time management.