CBSE Announces New Dates For Board Exams In Violence-Hit Northeast Delhi

The special exam will be held from March 21 to April 14.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct special exams for the students who had missed their papers due to the violence in northeast Delhi last month. The special exam will be held from March 21 to April 14. The special exams for class 10 will be held from March 21 to March 30, and for class 12, exams will be held from March 31 to April 14.

The CBSE has asked the students to contact their respective schools on or before March 14.

CBSE announces new dates for class 10, 12 board exams in northeast Delhi.

Fifteen papers from class 10 and thirty four papers from class 12 were held after the violence erupted, and many students could not appear for the exam.

CBSE had to postpone board exams in northeast Delhi schools from February 26 to February 29.

The board resumed the exams on March 2, but didn't make it compulsory for the students from the violence-affected areas. Keeping in view the convenience of students and parents in these areas, the board had asked school heads to give a list of students who could not appear for the exams.

Considering the situation, the Directorate of Education, the Delhi government had announced all the schools to remain closed in the violence-hit areas till March 7.

