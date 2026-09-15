CBSE Primary Teachers Tier 2 Result Out For KVS, NVS: Check Next Steps

CBSE Teacher Recruitment: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Primary Teachers (PRT) Tier 2 results for recruitment in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on September 14. Candidates can check their result or shortlisting status on the official website by logging in through the application portal.

Next Steps

For posts where an interview forms part of the selection process, the result being declared at this stage indicates the candidate's status for shortlisting to the interview, the board stated.

It is also important to note that for posts where the selection process does not include an interview, Tier 2 marks have been made available by the CBSE in the respective candidate login along with the declaration of the result.

Availability Of Marksheets

As the selection process for these posts is continuing, marksheets will be made available to the candidates within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result, after completion of the interview process, as per the official guidelines.

In a social media post on X, the CBSE stated:

"Candidates may now access their result/shortlisting status through the application portal."

Since the Central Board of Secondary Education is releasing the results in a phased manner, the scorecards for the remaining posts are also being finalised and will continue to be declared in phases, as per the official information.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS and their application login for further updates relating to the recruitment process.