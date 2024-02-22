CBSE Plans Open Book Exams For Classes 9-12: An Explainer

CBSE Open Book Exams: The consideration aligns with recommendations of new National Curriculum Framework.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is mulling a significant shift in its examination system, considering Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students from Classes 9 to 12, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. This consideration aligns with the recommendations of the new National Curriculum Framework introduced last year.

Pilot Run:

The CBSE is planning a pilot run of open-book assessments in selected schools, targeting subjects —English, Mathematics, and Science for Classes 9 and 10, and English, Mathematics, and Biology for Classes 11 and 12. The aim is to gauge the time taken by students to complete these tests and gather feedback from stakeholders.

Open Book Examinations

Contrary to common perception, open-book exams aren't necessarily easier than closed-book exams. They require students to demonstrate comprehension, analysis, and application of concepts rather than relying solely on memorisation. The focus lies on assessing higher-order thinking skills, critical analysis, and problem-solving abilities.

Pilot implementation and decision-making process

The proposed pilot is scheduled for November-December, with the Board intending to evaluate its efficacy before adoption. The assessment will emphasise higher-order thinking skills and creative problem-solving abilities.

Consultation and preparation

The CBSE plans to finalise the design and development of the OBE pilot by June, seeking guidance from Delhi University (DU), which pioneered open book tests during the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative faced initial opposition, particularly concerning equitable access for underprivileged and visually challenged students.

Learnings from past experiments

The CBSE had previously experimented with an Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA) format but discontinued it due to unfavorable feedback. Drawing from this experience, discussions within the curriculum committee emphasised the importance of high-quality textbooks and suggested involving teachers in the initial OBE trials to ensure standards akin to advanced placement examinations.