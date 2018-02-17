NEET 2018: CBSE To Allow Only One Chance For Correcting Application Form Details CBSE will allow candidates to correct the application form details from 12 to 16 March 2018. However, candidates should note that only one chance will be provided for correction.

If you have applied for CBSE NEET 2018 but have, mistakenly, made errors in the application form, you need not worry as the Board will allow students for correcting the particulars after the registration process is over. CBSE will allow candidates to correct the application form details from 12 to 16 March 2018. However, candidates should note that only one chance will be provided for correction. 'Neither opportunity will be given to the candidates after this schedule and nor any request on the same will be accepted by the CBSE,' clarifies the Board, further.Any changes related to category, parents name, qualifying code, exam centre, etc. should be done in the given time period.In response to the query of candidates where the aadhaar card only carries the name of the mother (being the ward of single parent), CBSE has asked to fill up the mandatory space for father's name as 'XXXX'.On the outcry over NIOS, open school students being disallowed from appearing for NEET, CBSE has clarified that it is responsible for conducting the exam, only. Rules regulating the exam are set by Medical Council of India (MCI). Shunning down the queries, the Board has stated that, 'such candidates are advised to follow the instructions given by MCI. CBSE has no role to play in it. Therefore no reply to any such query on the eligibility condition will be given by the CBSE.' The last date to apply for CBSE NEET 2018 is 9 March.Click here for more Education News