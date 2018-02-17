NEET 2018: CBSE To Allow Only One Chance For Correcting Application Form Details

Any changes related to category, parents name, qualifying code, exam centre, etc. should be done in the given time period.
In response to the query of candidates where the aadhaar card only carries the name of the mother (being the ward of single parent), CBSE has asked to fill up the mandatory space for father's name as 'XXXX'.
On the outcry over NIOS, open school students being disallowed from appearing for NEET, CBSE has clarified that it is responsible for conducting the exam, only. Rules regulating the exam are set by Medical Council of India (MCI). Shunning down the queries, the Board has stated that, 'such candidates are advised to follow the instructions given by MCI. CBSE has no role to play in it. Therefore no reply to any such query on the eligibility condition will be given by the CBSE.'
