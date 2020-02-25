Model Answer Sheets For CBSE Board Exams

CBSE board exams have already begun.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released model answer books for board exams. These answer books are released every year by the Board and comprises answer written by selected students which is considered as model answers by the board. The answer sheets are of the students who took the exam previous year.

CBSE Model Answer Sheets

The model answer sheets would give the students a proper idea on how to present an answer during the exam.

The dimensions of the answer sheets released by the Board are similar to the answer books that students will be provided on the exam day. So students can easily know about spacing, drawing margins and leaving space for rough work.

Handwriting is an important part of board exam answers. And if we talk about answer representation, a good and neat handwriting does almost 99% of the job. During every assessment, let alone the annual board exams, where students have to give tests in descriptive or subjective format handwriting plays an important role in the evaluation. A properly and neatly written answer makes it convenient for assessment.

Apart from the correctness of the answer, the Board also emphasizes on cleanliness and proper presentation of the answer script.

For subjects like Mathematics and Science diagrams and figures must be included in the answers. A messy diagram/ figure with improper labelling may lead to loss of few marks.

Answer labeling is also important, particularly if you are answering randomly (or even in the sequence as given in the question paper). Do not forget to mark the question number and the sub category question number against each answer, so that it is easy for the examiner to find the question and assign it the right marks.

