CBSE Releases 'Basic Mathematics', 'Standard Mathematics' Sample Paper For Class 10 Students

CBSE Mathematics sample paper released for class 10 students

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), early this year, announced a major change in the structure of Mathematics examination for class 10 students. From 2020 onwards, class 10 students appearing in the CBSE board exams will have the option to appear in an easier version of the paper. The change was introduced keeping in mind the students who do not wish to pursue mathematics after class 10.

Through the introduction of 'Basic Mathematics' and 'Standard Mathematics', CBSE has streamlined the assessment process and made it more student-centric.

The difficulty level of the Mathematics-Standard exam will be the same as the existing exam and the Mathematics-Basic question paper will be easier in comparison.

This does not mean that students would attend separate classes. All students, irrespective of their choice to appear in Basic Mathematics or Standard Mathematics, will attend the same classes and study the same topics.

Students who opt for Mathematics-Standard and fail in the CBSE board exam will be allowed to appear in the compartment exam for Mathematics-Basic or Mathematics-Standard. Students opting for Mathematics-Basic can appear in the compartment exam only for the Basic level.

In case a student opts for Mathematics Basic and passes in the exam but change their mind later and wish to pursue mathematics at higher level, they will be allowed to appear for Mathematics-Standard compartment exam.

CBSE recently released the sample papers, and marking scheme for the upcoming board exams. Class 10 students can check the sample paper for Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics to get a better idea of the difficulty-level of the question paper and the changes introduced in the paper. Students can download the sample paper form the direct links given here.

Mathematics (Basic) SQP MS Mathematics (Standard) SQP MS

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.