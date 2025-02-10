CBSE Issues Guidelines For Private Students' Practical Exams 2024-25

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released guidelines for the conduct of practical examinations for private candidates appearing for Class 12 board exams in 2025. The practical exams will be held from February 15 to March 15, 2025, at the designated examination centres.

According to the requirement and the provisions contained in the examination bye-laws, practical examinations are required to be conducted in respect of the following categories of private students of Class 12:

Students of 2024 whose marks of practical subject(s) are not available due to repeat in practical (RP)/ repeat in theory & practical both (RB)/absent.

Students of 2023 whose marks of practical subject(s) are not available due to repeat in practical (RP)/ repeat in theory & practical both (RB)/absent.

Students of 2022 and before, who have applied in full subjects in the private category in their respective practical subject(s).

"No project assessment/internal assessment will be conducted for the subjects not having practical components. The marks of project assessment/internal assessment will be computed pro-rata, based on marks obtained in the theory exam in the current examination i.e., 2025," the CBSE circular reads.

Examination Centres

Practical exams will take place at the same centres assigned for theory exams.



CBSE's Regional Directors/Officers will appoint External Examiners, while internal examiners will be appointed by the centre superintendent from the school's faculty. If teachers are unavailable at the centre, faculty from nearby schools will be appointed.

Marking And Answer Books

The practical answer books provided by CBSE must be used, with examiners ensuring correct and complete entries.

Marks will be uploaded on the CBSE portal on the same day of the practical exam after verification by both internal and external examiners.

Instructions For Students

Candidates must report to their examination centres with a copy of their previous result/mark sheet and the 2025 admit card.

They should confirm their exam date and time with the centre and arrive on time.

Responsibilities Of Examination Centres And Regional Offices

Centres must prepare subject-wise student lists and coordinate with CBSE for external examiner appointments.

Regional offices will compile student lists, appoint examiners, and oversee the timely completion of exams, mark uploads, and submission of answer books.

The marks for all candidates must be uploaded on the CBSE portal by the final deadline.

CBSE has urged all stakeholders to adhere to these guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the practical exams.

Check the detailed guidelines here.