CBSE Issues Guidelines For Practical Examinations In Winter-Bound Areas

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the examination dates for practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools for the session 2025-26. The CBSE said in a notification that as per the by-laws and scheme of studies of the board, session 2025-26 will commence from January 1 for schools affiliated in India and abroad.

As schools in winter-bound areas are expected to close in January, the CBSE said, "The conduct of practical examinations, project assessments, and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 are to be held from November 5, 2025, to December 6, 2025."

The board also issued guidelines for winter-bound schools:

1. It asked the schools to prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the board is allowed to appear for the practical examinations, project, or internal assessments.

3. For Class 10, internal assessment will only be conducted once; hence, schools should fill in the IA marks for all candidates during the time schedule mentioned.

4. Contact the regional office for the appointment of external examiners and observers.

5. Ensure timely completion of practical examinations, project work, and internal assessments, and dispatch practical examination answer books to the concerned regional offices.

To ensure fair and just assessment, it should invariably be conducted in two or three sessions a day, depending on the laboratory infrastructure available in the school, if the number of students is more than 30, said CBSE. It added that school principal and examiner must ensure correct marks are uploaded, as no changes will be allowed once done.