CBSE Goes Digital, Saves 50 Thousand Trees In 6 Months

CBSE has saved up to 50 thousand trees after it went digital in last six months

In order to reduce paper use and contribute toward saving environment, CBSE has gone digital with the board exam marks sheets. The board has opened approximately 80 lakh digital lockers for Class 10 and Class 12 students. Through the digital lockers, the signed marks sheets, migration certificates and pass certificates were made available to board students.

The certificates were pushed digitally with PKI based QR Codes on the same day as declaration of results thus making it easier for students to apply for higher education/ Higher secondary education.

# digital initiatives # saving environment @moefcc@HRDMinistry Digital Lockers opened for 80 lakhs class X&XII students and signed marks sheets, migration certificates and pass certificates were pushed digitally with PKI based QR Codes on the same day as declaration of results. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 12, 2018

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) already follows the process of making digitally signed certificates available through Digital Locker to its students.

In the last six months, CBSE has saved up to 50 thousand trees and up to 30 crore sheets. Not only this, switching to digital system has also helped in saving 100 crore rupees which was earlier utilized in producing and printing paper for use by the board.

The digital system has also allowed the board to adopt a more transparent system which in the end is beneficial for the students.

Not just the digital locker system, but board has gradually shifted toward online processes for conducting exam, issuing admit cards and notices too.

Click here for more Education News