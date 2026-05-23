CBSE Denies Claims Of Cancellation Of Revaluation, Answer Sheet Photocopy Process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday fact-checked a fake circular claiming that the ongoing photocopy and revaluation process for the 2026 board examinations had been cancelled. The forged notice began circulating on social media platforms, prompting the board to warn students against fake news and rumours and advise them to verify all information only through the official CBSE website.

Taking to X, the board clarified that the circular was fake and urged students and parents not to fall for misinformation. "A fake information is being circulated claiming that the process of obtaining photocopies of answer books and revaluation has been cancelled by the Board," CBSE said.

The board categorically stated that the purported circular was "FAKE" and urged stakeholders to rely only on official communication channels for updates related to board examinations and post-result processes.

"Beware of fake news and rumours. Always verify information through official website of CBSE," the board said in the post while sharing an image of the forged notice stamped with "FAKE NEWS ALERT".

The fake circular, dated May 23, 2026, falsely claimed that CBSE had decided to cancel the ongoing re-evaluation and photocopy process due to "unprecedented technical challenges" in the online system. It also alleged that the fees collected from students would be refunded within 15 working days and that the original marks would be treated as final.

The forged notice also carried the fake signature and name of Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj and appeared to have been designed to resemble an official CBSE circular.

CBSE has advised students, parents, and schools to cross-check all examination-related announcements through its official website.