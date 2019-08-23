CBSE Fee Hike: Delhi Government To Pay Board Exam Fees For Its Schools

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the city government will pay the CBSE board examination fees for government school students.

The announcement came days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) hiked the board examination fees for all students.

"The Delhi government will pay the CBSE examination fees for all the Class 10 and 12 students from Delhi government schools," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

The Delhi Directorate of Education, in a circular dated August 23, asked all city government schools to not collect any examination fee from the board class students.

"CBSE has enhanced the examination fee for Class 10 and 12 for the examination, 2020," the circular said.

It directed the heads of all government, government-aided and Patrachar Vidyalayas, "not to collect the examination fee from the students of Class 10 and 12 for payment to CBSE till further directions."

It, however, said that the process of making the list of candidates should go on.

While the fee for schedule caste and schedule tribe students under the CBSE was increased from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200, that of general category students was up from Rs 750 for five subjects earlier, to Rs 1,500.

However, later the board had restored the fee for the SC/ST students of Delhi government schools after the city government agreed to pay the balance amount.

