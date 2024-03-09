CBSE Extends Dates For Conducting Practical Exams, Gives 'Last Opportunity' To Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification extending the dates for the conduct of practical examinations / project / internal assessment / internal grade-2024. The board noted that the dates were extended as many schools had made requests to the board to provide facility for uploading of marks. The board therefore extended the dates for providing 'last opportunity' for the conduct of practical examination/project/internal assessment/internal grade etc.

Schools have been given the time till March 31, 2024 to upload the marks of their practical examination/project/internal assessment/internal grade etc.

An official notification by the board, read, "It has come to notice that some of the schools have not yet completed the activities mentioned above within the scheduled time frame despite repeated reminders for the same and are now requesting the Board to provide the facility for uploading of marks for practical examinations / project / internal assessment / internal grade 2024."

"Keeping in view the requests received from the schools who have not yet completed the above-mentioned activities to provide them the opportunity to complete the same, it has been decided that these schools will be given one last opportunity for the conduct of practical examinations / project / internal assessment / internal grade 2024 and uploading of marks thereof on the portal latest by 31st of March 2024," the board added.

CBSE emphasized that all the remaining schools are required to complete the activities related to conduct of practical examinations / project / internal assessment / internal grade 2024 and uploading of marks on the portal by March 31.

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams were conducted from January 1 to February 15, 2024.