CBSE Expected To Extend Passing Criteria For Class 10 Students; Not Confirmed Yet Says CBSE Official

CBSE Decision To Extend Passing Criteria For Class 10 Students Is Not Confirmed Yet

CBSE may relax the passing criteria for class 10 board students in the upcoming board exams. The relaxation, if extended, will mean that class 10 board students would have to score 33% marks in theory and practical combined to be declared pass in a subject. There is a possibility that this could be made into a policy decision so that all subsequent exams have the same passing criteria.

Upon contacting, an official from CBSE, said that this is being discussed and a formal announcement will be made if the decision is approved.

Earlier in 2018, board chairman Anita Karwal had issued a letter that for students appearing in the hoard exams this year passing criteria would be 33% (theory-practical combined) since these students had a different assessment system when they were in class 9th in 2017.

CBSE, at the time, had also said that it was a one-time measure.

Presumably the board has decided to extend this scheme further and may apply it to the students who would appear for their board exams next year. However, it should not be taken as confirmed until the board makes a formal announcement.

Meanwhile, CBSE has decided to conduct 2019 board exam earlier than last year. The board exams will start with exams for Vocational subjects which will be held in February. The decision to conduct board exams earlier was taken so as to facilitate the result declaration on time for undergraduate admission in colleges.

