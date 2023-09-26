CBSE Enters Into Collaboration To Enhance Financial Literacy Among Students And Teachers

Kotak Mutual Fund will educate over 75,000 CBSE teachers with 50% of them being women educators.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has entered into an indirect association with Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, also known as Kotak Mutual Fund, to educate students and teachers in financial literacy. As part of the mission, the two groups plan to introduce investor education and awareness initiative also called 'Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha'.

The mission aims to provide education and raise awareness among approximately 75,000 educators, mostly women. By educating and empowering the teachers, the initiative hopes to contribute to the country's path towards a potentially wealthy future.

The initiative will function after holding a comprehensive series of educational and awareness programmes in financial knowledge across remotest regions throughout India.

The move plans to host approximately 1,000 financial literacy programmes between September and October 2023. These programmes will be held in over 100 locations, ensuring that it is accessible to teachers across the country. After the completion of the programme, Kotak Mutual Fund will educate over 75,000 CBSE teachers with 50% of them being women educators.

As part of this initiative, Kotak Mutual Fund has inducted more than 500 skilled trainers from the Centre for Investment Education and Learning (CIEL). These trainers will check and ensure that the programme maintains a high standard of quality and relevance.