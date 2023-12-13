CBSE English Curriculum To Replace Malayalam Medium In Lakshadweep Schools

Lakshadweep schools will switch to CBSE English stream starting academic year 2024-25.

In a significant educational reform, the Lakshadweep administration has announced a pivotal shift in its schooling system. All schools under the Department of Education in the Union Territory will transition from Malayalam to CBSE English medium. The Director of Education issued the directive on December 12, with the primary objective of elevating educational standards and adapting to the changing educational landscape.

The order specifies, "To elevate the standards of education and align with the dynamic educational landscape, the Department of Education in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep has resolved to transition SCERT Kerala Malayalam medium classes to CBSE English medium."

Commencing from the academic year 2024-25, the department's schools will exclusively admit students in the CBSE English medium stream, starting from grade 1.